LP, Gbadebo head to Appeal Court against Lagos guber tribunal judgement

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) and it gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, have concluded plans to appeal judgement delivered by the governorship election petition tribunal that returned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party and it’s candidate, as gathered, have instructed their legal teams to review the judgement and identify grounds where they could passionate appeal their claim before the Appellate court before the time frame allotted by law elapse.

They were said to have mandated their legal team to immediately review the judgement after rejecting the final address delivered by the three-man panel led by Justice Arum Ashom.

Apparently confirming this, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya, in a statement released on Tuesday, explained that the move was to review the judgement ahead of the party and it’s candidate suit to be presented before the higher court.

Odesanya stressed that the party is not accepting the judgement and rather would be seeking for clarification at a higher court and reclaim LP mandate.

She, meanwhile, urged LP’s teeming supporters to remain calm, while the next line of action is pursued in accordance with the law of the country.

According to the statement, “We listened to the judgement of the Lagos State election Tribunal delivered yesterday, September 25, with utmost dismay and urge our teeming supporters to remain calm while we pursue the next line of action.

“As law abiding citizens, our candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and the Labour Party Lagos State, have instructed our Legal team to review the judgement with a view to appealing same at the Appellate Court.

“Our firm belief is that Labour Party won the election in spite of the harassment, intimidation and harm done to our members, the Obidients and supporters across the state.

“This delayed justice will be rightfully regained at the fullness of time.

“Our Party will explore all legal means at righting the wrong done to majority of Lagosians”.

