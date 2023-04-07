LP drags MC Oluomo before ICC over electoral violence

Not satisfied with the 2023 general election process and results, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party has dragged the chairman of the state’s Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, and some traditional rulers before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, for allegedly engaging and aiding in electoral violence during the poll across Lagos.
Also on the list of people dragged before the court include Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, during the presidential poll, for allegedly engaging in ethnic violence that resulted in the attacks recorded across Lagos during the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly in the state.
The party stressed that even though MC Oluomo had publicly debunked reports on his threat to those that wanted to vote against the APC a few hours before the Lagos poll.
As gathered, the party agents and supporters allegedly died and no fewer than three people lost their sight while two were said to be battling towards regaining their sights after they were attacked by All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during the poll.
Aside from the three, over 20 people were still on admission at different medical facilities where doctors were still battling to remove bullet pellets from their bodies.
Disclosing the petition before the ICC, LP candidate for Lagos gubernatorial poll, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said that the party was convinced that the violence perpetrated during the 2023 poll must not be allowed to continue in 2027.
Rhodes-Vivour, while appearing before on a popular television programme on Friday, argued that the party was not doing it out o anger but to protect democratic values in the country especially Lagos State.
