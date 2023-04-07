LP drags MC Oluomo before ICC over electoral violence

Not satisfied with the 2023 general election process and results, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party has dragged the chairman of the state’s Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, and some traditional rulers before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, for allegedly engaging and aiding in electoral violence during the poll across Lagos.

Also on the list of people dragged before the court include Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, during the presidential poll, for allegedly engaging in ethnic violence that resulted in the attacks recorded across Lagos during the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly in the state.

The party stressed that even though MC Oluomo had publicly debunked reports on his threat to those that wanted to vote against the APC a few hours before the Lagos poll.

As gathered, the party agents and supporters allegedly died and no fewer than three people lost their sight while two were said to be battling towards regaining their sights after they were attacked by All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during the poll.

Aside from the three, over 20 people were still on admission at different medical facilities where doctors were still battling to remove bullet pellets from their bodies.

Disclosing the petition before the ICC, LP candidate for Lagos gubernatorial poll, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said that the party was convinced that the violence perpetrated during the 2023 poll must not be allowed to continue in 2027.

Rhodes-Vivour, while appearing before on a popular television programme on Friday, argued that the party was not doing it out o anger but to protect democratic values in the country especially Lagos State.

“We have also filed a petition before the ICC. This is because it is not about Gbadebo alone but it is about our democracy. I say this but they tried to twist my words. I do not want Lagos to be turned apart by violence in the state. I do not want this to stand because it is allowed to become a norm for future elections, candidates will not regard debates and rather embrace violence as the best strategy to get into office. And that is why we must resist this.

“We must not allow it to stand because there is a danger that could accompany this, especially looking at Germany under the Adol Hitler reign.

We have written to the ICC prosecutor on the election in Lagos and we have MC Oluomo, Bayo Onanuga, and others that engaged in ethnic profiling and violence during the poll in the state.

Aside from this set of people, we also included some traditional rulers that aided the violence that occurred during the election. It was an objective and not subjective report in the state.

These monarchs were included or bringing Oro into the ray when the traditional rulers understand that there is an election coming in another 24 hours. We all understand that the Oro is not done during the day but at night and why should anyone decide that it should be done against its time.

He noted that to further give credence to their allegations, efforts were ongoing to complete a documentary that will show the number o people that were attacked and killed during the election in the state.

According to him, what we have now is that we are putting together a documentary that will expose those that were killed and others that sustained varying degrees of injuries across Lagos.

“We have cases of violence recorded across over 700 polling units and these were perpetrated against our supporters in these communities”, Rhodes-Vivour added.

