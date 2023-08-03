LP casts Lagos female doctor’s death blame on Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has joined dozens of medical experts mourning demise of their female colleague, Vwaere Diaso, who died inside an elevator at the General Hospital in Odan, Lagos Island, describing the sad development as an avoidable act if the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had put necessary measures in place to boost standard of hospitals across the state.

LP argued that since assuming office, the Sanwo-Olu-led government had allegedly often pay leap service to issues on Lagosians welfare, rather, concentrate on matters that do not have any impact on the residents that he govern.

The chairman, Lagos chapter, LP, Dayo Ekong, stated this while commiserating with family of the deceased doctor and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in a statement released yesterday and made available to newsmen.

Ekong stated that the infrastructure lapses should have been fix many months before to avert the tragedy considering that the government had on many occasions boasted of improving healthcare facilities across Lagos especially the tertiary hospitals.

The party chairman alleged that the lapses discovered at the medical facility and other hospitals as well as all sectors of Lagos further indicated that the administration has failed on its mandate and promises made to Lagosians while seeking for second term in office.

According to the statement, The death of Doctor Vwaere Diaso is not only avoidable but VERY painful and a pointer to the decrepit infrastructure and inefficient government of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Lagos State Government.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there had been complaints about the malfunctioning elevator for years without attention. The complaints were largely ignored until a life was lost, then suddenly, an investigative commission was immediately set up. Must “Governor Sanwo-Olu” wait until a life is lost? Will the commission raise the dead? Why did it take over an hour to get the then injured (and now dead victim) out of the malfunctioning lift?

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government had always claimed to be a working Government especially in the provision of “fantastic health infrastructures” we wonder if this incident is part of the fantastic infrastructure.

“We continue to reiterate that this present Government is a failed and failing Government that pays little or no attention to the citizens it governs.

“We commiserate with the family of the shining star Medical Doctor on the death of their promising Daughter.

It is only the Almighty GOD that can console the family on this tragic and avoidable death of your promising Daughter. It occurred due to the failure of the Lagos State Government”, it added.

