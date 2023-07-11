LP bids Thisday’s Chief Sub-editor farewell

The Labour Party (LP) has commiserated with Thisday Newspaper over demise of its Chief Sub-Editor, Florence Adewoyin, at the age of 57.

Adewoyin was said to have passed on after a brief illness and has been laid to rest in accordance with Christian rites by the family

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary for the party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, who described the deceased as the epitome of humility and diligence.

Adedoyin who died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 57 after a brief illness was laid to rest according to Christian rites on Monday, July 11, 2023.

It added that Adewoyin’s death was shocking and dealt a big blow to the journalism profession in the country.

“She was one of the finest hands we have in the journalism profession, she combined beauty with hard work and diligence. She was committed to her profession and family while alive.

” The Party identifies with her family during this mourning period while praying that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Adewoyin (nee Oyedele) was born into the family of Amos Folorunsho and Abike Oyedele on the 4th of March, 1966.

She hailed from Oke-Ijemo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adewoyin attended Shiloh Primary School, Agege and St. Leos College, Onikoko, Abeokuta.

She studied Mass Communication at Ogun State Polytechnic (Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta) and Communication and Language at the University of Ibadan.

“Princess Florence Wuraola Omolola Adedoyin who was a former Assistant Secretary, Lagos NAWOJ between 2010 to 2013, had her Masters in Communication Arts from the University of Ibadan.

She is survived by her widower, brothers sisters, children and grandchildren.

