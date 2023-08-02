LP begins plots to dominate Lagos before 2027 election

Days after kick starting new membership drive, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has indicated desire to become the dominant political party in the state after disclosing plans to rehabilitate many youths that have taken to drugs and equip them with skills that could earn them money and fame in the country and abroad.

According to the party, the aim was to ensure that the youths do not waste their youths on activities that would prevent them from contributing their quota to Nigeria’s continued growth and development especially Lagos state.

As gathered, the move would also increase the party’s membership base as those rehabilitated could also join the party and increase the membership base in Lagos, thereafter becoming the most populous party with massive membership base.

With the move, LP could be edging out the All Progressives Congress (APC) completely during the 2027 general election in the state, ending 28 years dominance of the progressives in Lagos.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the opposition party’s membership registration has been embraced by many Lagosians that aimed to participate in political activities within the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state chairman of the party, Dayo Ekong, during a press briefing at the Lagos LP secretariat in Ikeja, the state capital.

Ekong said that these moves were party of what the party stands for, changing the old narrative about governance, and giving citizens adequate welfare and protection which they desired.

She noted that to inculcate in the people the ideology of how government should operate was part of the reasons the Lagos chapter decided to open its doors and bring in more people into LP fold, in order to spread the new normal into the society.

According to her, we wish to thank Lagosians who are joining the party in thousands since we launched new membership drive, we appreciate you all and promise that you will never regret joining the party.

The chairman added that the party chapter aimed to take over the government of the state in no distant time, in order to birth a new Lagos and Nigeria where the interest of the masses comes first.

She stressed that in this window, the Lagos chapter aimed to surpass its one million new members in the state.

