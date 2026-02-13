LP accuses FCT police of bias towards Usman’s faction

The Labour Party has accused the FCT Police Command of siding with Senator Nenadi Usman’s faction in the ongoing tussle over the National Secretariat in Utako.

The party alleged that while its legitimate leaders, including the National Chairman and National Secretary, were blocked from entering the offices, police officers allowed Usman and her supporters to access the premises and hold press briefings, raising concerns about bias and a breach of professional neutrality.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Chairman Ayo Olorunfemi, the party said the alleged partiality by the police has caused confusion and threatens the stability of its leadership structure.

He noted that despite a pending court appeal and a stay of execution on a judgment concerning the party’s leadership, certain individuals forcibly entered the Secretariat, removed party property, and hoisted banners of a so-called caretaker committee, all under police protection.

The party also clarified that, contrary to claims by Usman’s faction, no hoodlums were arrested at the Secretariat. Only three individuals were taken into custody: one party official residing on the premises and two young men preparing drinks (Kunu) for daily livelihood.

The Labour Party challenged the police and Usman’s group to provide evidence of any alleged criminal activity.

Consequently, the Labour Party has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, urging him to direct the FCT Police Command to maintain professionalism and neutrality.

They stressed that the legitimate party leadership, led by Julius Abure, must be granted unhindered access to the National Secretariat and that no faction should be unfairly favored in the ongoing dispute.