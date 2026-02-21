Low turnout mars FCT council polls

Voter turnout remained sparse across several polling units in Abuja as residents cast ballots in the Federal Capital Territory area council elections, with observers and officials reporting limited participation in multiple locations.

From Dawaki in Bwari Area Council to Galadima in Gwarimpa and parts of Karu under Abuja Municipal Area Council, only a small fraction of registered voters were present during the early hours of accreditation and voting.

Some residents attributed the apathy to distrust in leadership and scepticism about the credibility of the process, while electoral officials maintained that arrangements were in place and expressed hope that participation would improve later in the day.

At Dawaki/LEA polling unit in Bwari on Saturday, which comprises units 72, 068, 069, 067 and 004, only a handful of voters had approached the voting points as of the time of filing this report, despite confirmation from presiding officers that voting commenced at exactly 8:30am.

A resident, Ayo Omodeinde, said, “LGA is the closest to the people, who ought to identify with it, but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. This is the first after my service.” Another voter, Ifeanyi Nwabianne, stated, “This is voter apathy because the leaders are not doing the right thing. Voters already presume the election has been rigged.”

At Galadima Gwarimpa, Abuja Model City, only 18 out of 1,464 registered voters had cast ballots as of 11:15am at Polling Units 001 and 009, which have 750 and 714 registered voters respectively. Benson Idoko, after voting, remarked, “I don’t know whether it is due to lack of faith in the leadership. Ordinarily, there should be a huge turnout because it is a local election.”

In Karu and Kuje Area Council, materials arrived as early as 7:30am at several polling centres including units 035 behind the Secretariat, 030 at Kauna Plaza and 003, 004, 026 and 032 at Kayarda Primary School, yet turnout remained low in some locations. APC agent Abraham Silas said, “Voters were told to wait till 10 a.m. when the BVAS was designed to start working,” while APC agent Sani Mohammed remarked that “voters tend to develop a nonchalant attitude to council elections than national elections.”

At Polling Unit 114, AEDC APO Regional Office in Garki, INEC officials arrived around 9:00am with 33 registered voters expected, but no voter had appeared as of 11:35am. Presiding Officer Okechi Paschal said, “It is very disappointing that people who seek to make a change refuse to come out to vote,” adding, “We are here and fully prepared. We hope that before the close of polls, voters will come out to exercise their civic responsibility.” The unit recorded its first voter at 12:14pm after hours of inactivity.

However, a contrasting scene played out at Garki Village Polling Unit 004, located within the family compound of Christopher Maikalangu, the incumbent AMAC chairman and APC candidate seeking re-election, where 167 of the 2,287 registered voters had voted as of 10:50am, with many others waiting in line despite a malfunctioning BVAS machine. Voting also commenced at Garki Village Polling Unit 036 at 8:30am under security supervision.

Despite the subdued turnout, security agencies maintained visibility without disruption. Commissioner of Police in charge of election monitoring, planning and evaluation at Force Headquarters, Abayomi Shogunle, said, “As far as security is concerned, the situation is under control. Our men are on the ground to ensure voters exercise their civic responsibility without fear,” as officials expressed optimism that turnout could increase as the exercise progressed.