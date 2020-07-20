Lottery agents storm court over alleged Judge’s biasness, consequential ruling

Lottery operators on Monday morning stormed the premises of the Federal High Court on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive in Ikoyi, Lagos to register their displeasure over alleged judge’s biasness and consequential ruling in the handling of a lawsuit filed by Western Lotto Limited.

The tens of protester, who besieged the court, carried placards with various inscriptions accusing the presiding judge of bias in the handling of a lawsuit filed by Western Lotto Limited, owned by politician Buruji Kashamu.

Some of the inscriptions were: ‘Aneke, do the right thing’; ‘Justice is not for sale’; ‘We say no to Kashamu’s judicial rascality’; ‘Equity & Fairness = Justice; Padi-Padi Judgment = Injustice’; among others.

In the case being handled by Justice C.J. Aneke, Western Lotto Limited sued 23 rival lottery firms over alleged infringement on its license on “Ghana games”.

One of the defendants is Premier Lotto Limited, popularly known as Baba Ijebu Gaming Limited, belonging to Chief Keshington Adebutu.

Following an application by Western Lotto legal team, Justice Aneke had last December made an Antom Piller order, authorizing Western Lotto to enter into and search the offices of the defendants for evidence of the alleged infringement on its license on “Ghana games”.

Meanwhile, hearing in the matter is scheduled for Tuesday (tomorrow).