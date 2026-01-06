Lookman–Osimhen: Ambition caught between two stools

Both are former African Footballers of the Year. Both have scored three goals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Both have assisted each other in those goals.

Indeed, their partnership, past and present, has delivered significant success for the Super Eagles. Yet, personal ambition now appears to be threatening their collective glory.

There is no doubt that Victor Osimhen is a rare talent, just as Ademola Lookman is. However, when individual ambition begins to outweigh collective aspiration, friction becomes inevitable.

That reality played out on Monday during Nigeria’s match against Mozambique, when Osimhen openly reprimanded Lookman for what he perceived as selfish play.

While Osimhen’s reaction may have conveyed a message, it does not entirely absolve him of criticism. His frustration did not appear to stem from a concern for the team as a whole, but rather from a missed personal opportunity.

After reviewing the match footage again, it became clear that Lookman was central to much of Alex Iwobi’s distribution to the forwards, Osimhen and Akor Adams.

In doing so, Lookman created chances not only for his teammates but also for himself.

He had several opportunities to connect Akor Adams, which he did not take, opting instead to attempt to score himself.

Adams, however, did not complain. Notably, Lookman successfully set up Osimhen twice, resulting in goals.

After watching Osimhen celebrate his brace with Lookman, one would have expected similar empathy for Adams, who worked tirelessly but had no goal to show for his efforts until Osimhen was substituted and Lookman assisted him to score a beautiful goal.

Had Osimhen reprimanded Lookman for failing to pass to Adams, the argument that he was fighting for the team would have held more weight.

But his outburst came only after Lookman failed to provide him with a clear pass that could have completed a hat-trick.

When Osimhen roared at Lookman, demanding he “play for the team” moments after the Atalanta forward missed a golden opportunity, it became evident that the frustration was personal.

Osimhen is the team’s leading striker, and with that status comes responsibility. If the concern is truly about team success, then equal concern should be shown when other forwards struggle to score.

As for Lookman, he must be reminded that within the Super Eagles setup, he functions primarily as a midfielder. His role should prioritise chance creation over goal hunting, especially when a recognised striker is better positioned.

It is worth recalling that the Most Valuable Player of the last AFCON was not a forward but a defender, William Troost-Ekong, whose impact went beyond goals to include leadership, organisation, and composure.

I follow Osimhen at this AFCON because of his passion. But passion must not turn into anger. It is becoming increasingly evident that under coach Eric Chelle, more players are showing commitment, even if they are not vocal about it.

God forbid that Prophet Ayodele’s prophecy concerning both Lookman and Osimhen comes to pass. Nigeria must not be denied the glory that lies ahead.