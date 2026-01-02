CAF picks Lookman, Chelle in AFCON group stage best XI

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has been shortlisted as part of the best eleven for the group stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, Morocco 2025.

The Confederations of African Football, CAF, shortlisted Lookman, the only Nigerian player in the group, following his excellent performance at the stage of the competition following his goals and assists which helped the Super Eagles win all three scheduled games against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda to claim first position on the log of Group C.

CAF held that the Atalanta talisman’s two goals and two assists is worthy of eulogizing, as he is among the top scorers in the ongoing competition.

To make up the team’s eleven, CAF on Friday shortlisted the 11 players in a 3-4-3 formation consisting of Egyptian goalkeeper, Mohammed El Shenawy in goal, pitting Edmond Tapsoba of Burkina Faso, DR Congo’s Axel Tuanzebe and Noussair Mazraoui of Morocco in defence.

Tunisia’s Yassine Abdi, Carlos Baleba of Cameroon, Lookman and Moroccan Brahim Díaz takes their place in midfield while

Senegalese Sadio Mane, Amad Diallo and Riyad Mahrez representing Ivory Coast and Algeria respectively make the attack line.

Nigeria’s team coach, Eric Chelle, was named the best coach of the stage.

The second round of the 2025 AFCON will begin on December 3, the Super Eagles expected to face Mozambique two days after for a place in the quarter final.