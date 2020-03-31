Lockdown to prevent community spread of coronavirus – FG

By NewsDesk

The Federal Government has cited prevention from community spread as part of reasons for the two weeks restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari, following increase in recorded cases of coronavirus in the country.

It explained that though the restriction period was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states including local communities and hinterland with little or no adequate information on the health threats posed by the deadly pandemic.

The Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the lock-down directive in Lagos, Ogun States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja were part of measures put in place by the government to help in mitigating the spread of the virus, contain and treat those affected accurately.

Besides, Mustapha, while speaking during a briefing on the virus in Abuja on Tuesday, revealed that the task force met with the nation’s security chiefs, to map out and review its strategy for implementing and ensuring the two weeks lock-down, adding that the action would at long run ensure safety of Nigerians from the pestilence.

“The presidential task force has met with the security chiefs to smoothen rough edges of implementation within the first day of implementation and we are working on issuing an appropriate restriction protocol and exemption guidelines, which will guide the subsequent days of restrictions.

“Initial feedback is that there is substantial compliance but, however, there are violations of those restrictions by citizens that we desire to protect. Let me emphasise that the decision to lock down is to prevent community spread which might be dangerous to manage.

“It can only be done by Nigerians and for Nigerians. So, we use this medium to implore our people and plead with them to please respect and honour restrictions that have been imposed for the good of our people and nation.” he said.