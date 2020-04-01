Lockdown over coronavirus is sacrifice we must endure- Lawmaker

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After thoroughly examining the state of coronavirus spread in Nigeria, Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning at Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, has said that strategy of locking down states adopted by Governments was a sacrifice that must be done to save the country.

Yishawu, who commended the forthrightness Federal and Lagos State Governments, added that the measure was the right step to break the virus circle and save millions of Nigerians from contracting the disease.

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 stated this in an interview with pressmen on the 14-day lockdown pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari during his state broadcast.

According to him, without a doubt, this is a very difficult time for us, battling with the uncertainties that have come with the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Our State government has been on top of the matter to push back the impact of this lethal virus and we only need to adhere to the measures being put in place by our Governor and his team, in order to keep the situation under control.

“To curtail the spread of the disease, the federal government has taken a decision to restrict all movement, except for those on essential duties, for 2 weeks.

” It is challenging, but it is a sacrifice we must endure. As we do so, we must continue to keep our heads up and maintain the basic rules of proper hygiene and social distancing. We must do so to keep ourselves and families safe”, he added.

While commending members of the Assembly for contributing their quota to fight against coronavirus, the lawmaker said apart from the hand sanitizers and other things distributed, saying, we will continue to look out for other forms of assistance we can render to you at this time.

Yushawu, however, , urges residents to continuously watch over their neighbours while they continued to practice social distancing and observe good hygiene practice.

Yishawu finally appealed to Lagosians who have enough food to extend to their neighbours, saying helping one another should be a collective effort.

The lawmaker also commended the lockdown directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail the COVID-19 spread in the country, especially in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja.