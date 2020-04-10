Lockdown not lifted for Easter, stay home -Sanwo-Olu

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated to Lagosians that the coronavirus lockdown protocol, which is in effect in the state, has not been lifted and urged the people to comply with government directives and stay in their homes.

He explained that though there was a Federal Government declaration of public holiday during the Easter season, the holidays were expected to be spent at home with family and in adherence to movement restriction orders which were still in place.

Sanwo-Olu refuted news concerning a break in the lockdown process, allegedly with aim to afford Christians time to engage in festivities over the death of Christ, saying that all such information was false and held no water.

In a statement released on his social media handle on Friday, the governor said that considerations behind the state-wide lockdown were for the longterm safety and well being of Lagosians, and asked that the people should observe advised preventive methods such as social distancing and staying indoors.

Sanwo-Olu added that the Christian celebrations of Good Friday and Easter were based on the power of God’s sacrifice for the well being of his people.

He urged Lagosians to model such sacrifice by staying at home and celebrating the season with their loved ones while obeying lockdown rules and regulations.

“The true meaning of Good Friday and Easter is the power of sacrifice. This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of COVID19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, stay home and stay safe,”

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers”.