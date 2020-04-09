Lockdown enforcement will not be relax during Easter Celebration- IGP

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that there would be no lift of lockdown protocols during upcoming Easter festivities and advised residents of states in which government restrictions of movement have been implemented, to ensure continued compliance with the directives.

Adamu explained that recent healthcare realities over coronavirus incidents in the country have made it necessary for continued enforcement of the government stay-at-home order with aim to curb possible spread of the global pandemic among the people.

He charged all Commissioners of Police in states affected by the apex government lockdown directive to ensure implementation of the order by residents during the Easter period, and urged people to obey their state’s instructions in order to aid the fight against community transmission of the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a statement released to pressmen on Thursday, the IGP also called on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as well as other affected states, to ensure that their congregation members complied with government directives by holding Easter services in their homes.

While expressing concerns over the non-traditional manner in which Christians would have to celebrate the birth of Christ, he, however, reiterated that existing prohibitions on religious gatherings were still in force and advised pastors to ensure that they would not be caught flouting the order.

Adamu felicitated with Christian bodies in the country and gave assurances that the Nigerian Police Force was committed to ensuring safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“I enjoin Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love, and ultimate triumph. I wish Nigerians Happy Easter Celebrations”.