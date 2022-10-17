Local security arrests Labour Party senatorial candidate over drug dealings in Ebonyi

Family and associates of Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for southern district of Ebonyi, Linus Okorie, have gotten hints that the former lawmaker is under Ebonyi State’s local security, Ebubeagu Security Network, custody following his arrest by the security agent who identified Okorie as a criminal, terrorising communities in Ebonyi, before he was apprehended in Abakaliki, the state capital.

It was gathered that the former lawmaker’s arrest contradicted earlier alarm raised by Okorie’s political party that its senatorial candidate was abducted by a team of local security outfits and that the man’s whereabouts were unknown.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Labour Party after the arrest on Monday, alleged that the former lawmaker was picked up illegally by the security network claiming to be working for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members in the state.

It disclosed that his phones have been taken away from him and a track on the phone showed that the first line reviewed that it is on Ogoja road, near Police Headquarters, as his current location and the second line showed “Ebun-Nwana, Edda.

“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Linus Abaa Okorie out and alive from his Ebubeagu abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil act to face the full wrath of the law.

Faulting the allegations, the Ebonyi Police Command said that the senatorial candidate was arrested over his engagement in drugs and other sundry issues.

The Spokesman for the command, SP Chris Anyanwu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday, said that Okorie was only arrested and not abducted. Anyanwu urged the public to desist from painting pictures of insecurity in the state by propagating unfounded rumours. “Sequel to initial viral rumours renting the air, cum a Press Release accredited to one Dr David Ogbonna of Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation, purporting that the former member of House of Representatives, was abducted on Sunday. “The State Police Command swung into action and later traced the said Okorie, who had evaded many Police arrests/invitations, to the head office of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit at the Old Government House. “Police detectives were briefed on why he was arrested which includes; his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha Community which led to suspected gunmen unleashing mayhem in the area in 2021. “Hence, the case has now been taken over by the Police Command for a scrupulous investigation. Secondly, Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau of the Command over a petition dated March 23, authored by the State’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against Gov Dave Umahi. “When invited by the SIB over the false allegations/petition, Okorie, in his characteristic pompous manner, refused vehemently to report. Rather he chose to file fallacious suits against the Police Command. “It is also pertinent to mention that Okorie also have a pending case in which he is implicated in a drug-related offence where the suspects purported to be his agents were arrested for Hard drug sales and use at his City Hub Inn, Mile 50, Abakaliki,” the spokesman stated.

