Local security arrests Labour Party senatorial candidate over drug dealings in Ebonyi

Family and associates of Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for southern district of Ebonyi, Linus Okorie, have gotten hints that the former lawmaker is under Ebonyi State’s local security, Ebubeagu Security Network, custody following his arrest by the security agent who identified Okorie as a criminal, terrorising communities in Ebonyi, before he was apprehended in Abakaliki, the state capital.
It was gathered that the former lawmaker’s arrest contradicted earlier alarm raised by Okorie’s political party that its senatorial candidate was abducted by a team of local security outfits and that the man’s whereabouts were unknown.
Meanwhile, a statement released by Labour Party after the arrest on Monday, alleged that the former lawmaker was picked up illegally by the security network claiming to be working for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members in the state.
It disclosed that his phones have been taken away from him and a track on the phone showed that the first line reviewed that it is on Ogoja road, near Police Headquarters, as his current location and the second line showed “Ebun-Nwana, Edda.
“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Linus Abaa Okorie out and alive from his Ebubeagu abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil act to face the full wrath of the law.
Faulting the allegations, the Ebonyi Police Command said that the senatorial candidate was arrested over his engagement in drugs and other sundry issues.
