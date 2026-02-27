Local airlines faults FCCPC price fixing allegation

Local airlines have pushed back against allegations of price fixing by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, describing the claims as unfounded and warning that regulatory interference in airfare pricing could threaten the sustainability of domestic operators.

The reaction came barely than 24 hours after the commission disclosed that it had uncovered evidence suggesting that some domestic carriers manipulated ticket prices during the 2025 Yuletide period.

The airlines, operating under the umbrella of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), argued that ticket pricing is primarily influenced by demand fluctuations, operational costs, fleet availability and capacity constraints, particularly during peak travel seasons.

In a statement issued on Friday, AON spokesperson, Obiara Okonkwo said while local airlines respect government institutions and regulatory bodies, they would resist conclusions that are not grounded in operational and economic realities.

He maintained that the commission lacks the professional expertise required to determine how airlines fix prices, describing the report as an attempt to “play to the gallery.”

“They don’t know the economics of airlines and do not possess the professional expertise to dabble into how prices are fixed.

“They don’t understand airline operations, and as far as the AON is concerned, they are playing to the gallery and should not be taken seriously. We have immense respect for all government agencies, but we would not accept any statement not based on realities or facts.

“I have not read the details of the report, but what the FCCPC is doing is very detrimental to the survival of domestic operators,” Okonkwo said.