LNSA boss promises better collaboration with government agencies

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has pledged to deepen collaboration with government agencies at the state, federal and local government levels to enhance security delivery across the state.

Oyekan said that effective security management requires strong partnerships, seamless information sharing and clearly defined operational synergies among public institutions.

He made the commitment at the inaugural State–Federal Parastatals Summit organised by the Lagos State Government, a platform designed to strengthen governance, accountability and inter-agency cooperation.

Speaking at the summit, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, the Lagos community police boss disclosed that the agency has embarked on a comprehensive rebranding and restructuring drive to ensure Lagos security improve geometrically.

According to him, the measures include the establishment of specialised units to respond to emerging safety and security challenges within communities.

He added that they were reforms are aimed at improving operational efficiency, professionalism and public trust.

“Ongoing collaboration and accountability are critical to delivering people-centred security services,” Oyekan said, stressing that no single agency can address security concerns in isolation.

He commended the organisers of the summit and Governor abajide Sanwo-Olu for what he described as a strategic initiative that aligns with the state’s reform agenda to professionalise public institutions and strengthen governance frameworks.

Oyekan expressed confidence that the summit would further solidify the LNSA’s working relationship with other parastatals, enhance coordination across tiers of government and ultimately lead to improved security outcomes for residents of Lagos State.

The State–Federal Parastatals Summit brought together key government agencies to explore pathways for collaboration, transparency and improved service delivery in line with Lagos State’s development goals.