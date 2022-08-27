Liverpool thrashes Bournemouth 9-0 during premier league match

An English football giant, Liverpool, has equaled the biggest victory in Premier League history after thrashing newly promoted Bournemouth 9-0 during the fourth match of their 2022-2023 season.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start during the game after scoring two goals in the opening five minutes against the Cherries, a playing pattern that set a raucous Anfield rocking.

The club’s forward, Luis Diaz, rose to powerfully head home the opener and the impressive Harvey Elliott curled in his first top-flight goal with a sublime strike from outside the box on Saturday.

Liverpool’s full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, thumped a long-range shot into the top corner, with all three goals assisted by Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian forward went from provider to scorer on the half-hour mark when he acrobatically converted from inside the six-yard box and Virgil van Dijk headed in the fifth from a corner – all before half-time.

It went from bad to worse for Scott Parker’s men in the first minute of the second half when Chris Mepham stretched to divert the ball into his own net and Firmino poked home the seventh of the afternoon after a fortunate deflection.

Summer signing, Fabio Carvalho, volleyed in with eight minutes left for number eight and Colombia winger, Diaz, headed in the ninth to complete an incredible, historic win.

For the visitors, Bournemouth, the rout was their third consecutive league defeat without scoring a goal after beating Aston Villa in their opening game.

After the first three games, it had been suggested Liverpool has looked lethargic – and that they are missing forward Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich – after failing to win any of their opening three games.

Draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace followed by a sluggish showing in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford at the start of the week led to questions being raised about the title credentials of a Reds side that ended last season on low points in the league and Champions League.

An extensive injury list – notably in midfield – and big summer signing Darwin Nunez being suspended has not helped, but Liverpool responded to the doubters with a breathtaking showing to which the visitors had no reply. The Reds had a total of 19 shots at goal, 12 of which were on target – with a record-equalling nine ending up in the back of the net.

The team’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, had described the beginning to his side’s campaign as a “false start” after two draws and a defeat at Manchester United, but the Reds responded in emphatic fashion.

Manchester United have achieved this margin of victory twice – against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year – while Leicester City did likewise against the Saints in 2019. It was the first time they had racked up that number since 1989, when they did so against Crystal Palace in the old First Division.

Klopp’s side had conceded the first goal in their last seven Premier League games but Diaz set them on their way after just two minutes with a sweet header. The goal will have relieved some tension for what would have been a nervous crowd after the side’s modest start to the season.

Teenager Elliott has featured in all four league games this season and opened his league account for the Reds with a delightful curling effort into the bottom corner before Alexander-Arnold smashed into the corner from outside the box.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

