Liverpool signs Hungarian defender £40M from Bournemouth

Liverpool Football Club has signed Hungarian left full-back, Milos Kerkez, from a fellow English club, Bournemouth, in a deal worth £40 million.

Kerkez, who signed a five-year contract, would be joining Liverpool following a spectacular performance during the 2024-2025 season for Bournemouth, assisting the club to remain in the top flight of English league football.

The league champions, while confirming the deal, disclosed that Kerkez passed his medical test at the club’s training centre on Thursday.

The defender, who started all 38 games for the Cherries during the just concluded Premier League, helped his former club to poll 56 points in the top flight.

After completing the move, the defender said: “It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in England.

“I’m just really, really happy and excited. After this, I’ll go to my hometown and enjoy a few days, and then I can’t wait to come back and put the training kit on and start training in preparation for the season.

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now,” Kerkez continued.

“Keep supporting the team like you always support, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.