Liverpool manager emerges best coach for August

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has been named Premier League Manager for the month of August.

Slot, a two-time recipient of the honour, having previously won it in November 2024, was recognized ahead of other nominees: Everton gaffer, David Moyes, Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca and Sunderland coach, Regis Le Bris.

The Dutch national steered his Liverpool side to become the only team to maintain a 100 percent Premier League winning streak in the month of August with victories in all three matches over Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal, scoring a highest eight goals.

Slot will hope his side, on top of the Premier League log, continue the winning streak as his Liverpool side travel to promoted Burnley on Saturday for Match-Week 4 fixture.

Everton playmaker, Jack Grealish, was also announced Premier League player of the Month.

Grealish scooped the award ahead of Riccardo Calafiori, Hugo Ekitike, Marc Guehi, Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antoine Semenyo and Dominik Szoboszlai having emphatically registered four assists in three games, at least, doubling the figure of any other player.

The Three Lions midfielder, who joined the Merseyside club on a season long loan move from Manchester City, won the accolade for the first time to become the first Everton player to receive the monthly price after Dominic Calvert-Lewin in September 2020.

The 30-year-old is also the first Everton player to ever record multiple assists in consecutive Premier League matches.