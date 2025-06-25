Liverpool ex-midfielder retires from football after 37th birthday celebration

A former Liverpool football club player, Adam Lallana, has announced his retirement from football following the end of his contract with another Premier League side, Southampton, this summer.

Lallana, who made 14 appearances for the Saints last season, disclosed that the retirement plan was decided after a thorough examination of his body system to withstand the rigours of the game.

He added that the decision came at the right time, having graced the game for over 20 years in his homeland.

The 37-year-old English player, who won the Premier League with Liverpool, making 128 appearances, disclosed that he took his decision with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride.

The Englishman, who also won the UEFA Champions League with Jurgen Klopp, said, ”As I call time on my playing career, I could not be more appreciative of the opportunities I have received along the way.”

Having made 569 appearances for Brighton, he said, ”The club is home to some of the happiest years of my life. A club deeply connected to its community and run in such a smart, modern way.”