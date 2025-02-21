Liverpool draws PSG in champions league second round tie

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, will be playing against defending French champions, Paris St-Germain (PSG), a tie that promises to be an intriguing tie.

PSG looked to be heading out of the competition before a late run of form saw them finish 15th in the league phase.

They lost to Arsenal before defeating Manchester City to set up an all-France knockout phase play-off with Brest which they won 10-0 on aggregate.

PSG have Ousmane Dembele who is one of the in-form goalscorers in Europe right now and has six goals in this season’s competition.

If Liverpool get past Luis Enrique’s side, then they will face Premier League rivals Aston Villa in April as long as they see off defending Belgian champions Club Brugge, who finished 24th in the league phase before defeating Atalanta in in the knockout phase play-offs.

However, Club Brugge beat Villa in the league phase, one of only two defeats suffered by Unai Emery’s side.

Arsenal’s opponents PSV Eindhoven are defending Dutch champions, who defeated an under-strength Liverpool side 3-2 in January on their way to finishing 14th in the league phase.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona