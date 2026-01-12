Premier League club, Liverpool, have confirmed that defender, Conor Bradley, will be out of action for the rest of the ongoing season having sustained injury.

The club stated that Bradley is suffering a knee injury involving damages to bone and ligament, with the recovery period expected to keep him sidelined till the ongoing season finishes.

The 22-year-old was forced off during the Kop’s league encounter with Arsenal after awfully landing down near the touchline when chasing the ball in the game which finished in stalemate.

The Northern Irish figure is also expected to miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Italy as well as the mundial soccer hey if the team qualifies. Since Trent Alexander-Anord’s departure to Real Madrid in the summer, Bradley has been deployed at the right back position, starting in 12 of Liverpool’s games in the current campaign.