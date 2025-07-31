Lithuania Prime Minister steps down over alleged corruption

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has resigned following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests in the Baltic country’s capital calling for his resignation.

Paluckas, who is also leader of the Social Democratic Party, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following parliamentary elections in October.

His resignation was confirmed to newsmen on Thursday by President Gitanas Nauseda, through a statement, with the prime minster later explaining his reasons.

“I informed the president about an hour ago that I took the decision to resign from my duties as the prime minister,” Paluckas said in a statement, adding that he would also leave his post as the head of the Social Democratic party.

“Despite my decision to leave my current duties, I will continue to defend my honor and dignity and I’m waiting for the conclusions of the investigations, which I’m sure will separate the facts from insinuations,” he said.

Several news outlets published reports in July detailing alleged misconduct linked to both past and current ventures by Paluckas.

The revelations prompted anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to launch formal investigations.

One of the most damaging revelations centered on a 2012 criminal case known as the “rat poison scandal,” in which Paluckas was fined €16,500 ($19,039).

Media reports claim he failed to pay a significant portion of that fine, further fueling public outrage.

He was convicted in 2012 of abusing his position while overseeing Vilnius’ rat extermination contract bids.

Lithuania’s top court found that he had illegally favored the highest bidder. Although sentenced to two years in prison, the term was suspended and he was never jailed.

Paluckas has denied wrongdoing in his business affairs and called the scrutiny a “coordinated attack” by political rivals.

His resignation is now poised to trigger the collapse of the entire government, prompting his cabinet to follow suit, with coalition talks to form a new one expected to begin imminently.