LIRS sends pre-2021 tax payment notification to latest BBN winner

Hours after organisers of Big Brother Naija announced Olamilekan Agbeleshe, also known as Laycon, 2020 BB NAIJA winner, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), has send a pre-2021 tax payment notification to the new celebrity.

LIRS said that it was expecting Laycon, who went home with N85 million and other gifts after winning the TV reality show tagged Lockdown edition, to calculate his tax from the proceeds and prepare to file his returns next year.

The revenue agency, through a statement on its official social media handle, congratulated the 26-year-old for the achievement and wished that he wins more laurels in future.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax,” LIRS added.

Laycon, a graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos (UNILAG), was adjudged winner after gathering millions of votes from Nigerians that watched the reality show that lasted several weeks.