Lil Kesh narrates ordeal after Lagos robbery attack

Nigerian rapper and singer, Keshinro Ololade, popularly called Lil Kesh, has recounted his ordeal after surviving a violent robbery attack in Lagos State.

The 30-year-old artiste was assaulted earlier in the week by suspected armed robbers, who reportedly stabbed him in the neck and made away with jewelry worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that part of his ear was severed by the robbers during the attack before being surgically reattached.

Breaking his silence on Friday, Lil Kesh took to Instagram and X to reassure fans that he is safe and recovering after the attack, describing the injuries sustained as a learning curve.

He wrote: “Life threw me a curveball, but I’m safe, healing, and blessed to be here. Grateful for the love, support and prayers.”

The statement came after disturbing images of his injuries surfaced online, sparking concern across social media.

The Lagos State Police Command has not yet issued an official comment, but colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans have continued to send messages of solidarity and prayers for his recovery.