Lightning strikes kill 16 people in India

Atleast 16 people have died and scores injured after a lightning strike occurred in 10 districts in India’s eastern state of Bihar.

Aside from the lightning strike, the state has also been ravaged by floods that already rendered more than 350,000 people homeless in the country.

Confirmed the statistics, Bihar disaster management department stated that before yesterday’s tragedy, over 150 people already killed in similar strikes in the past two weeks.

The disaster management officials said the victims were either working on their fields or had taken shelter under trees at the time when lightning strikes occurred.

According to the agency, the floods have inundated Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and East Champaran.