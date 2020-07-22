Lightning strikes kill 16 people in India

Aside from the lightning strike, the state has also been ravaged by floods that already rendered more than 350,000 people homeless in the country.
Confirmed the statistics, Bihar disaster management department stated that before yesterday’s tragedy, over 150 people already killed in similar strikes in the past two weeks.
The disaster management officials said the victims were either working on their fields or had taken shelter under trees at the time when lightning strikes occurred.
According to the agency, the floods have inundated Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and East Champaran.
Authorities have set up relief camps in Supaul and Gopalganj for the people and reports said people in other affected districts have taken shelter with their friends and relatives.
The country’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, has directed the disaster management department to remain fully prepared in view of heavy rains in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal and Gandak River.
The minister instructed disaster management department officials and the district magistrates concerned to ensure evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Gandak river discharge to higher and safer places.
Officials, however, attributed the flood to water that flowed into the state from Ganga, Baghmati, Kamlabalan and Mahananda rivers that were above the danger level at several places.