Libyan prosecutors begins probe on Gaddafi’s son’s death

The Libyan prosecutors have disclosed that they have commenced investigation into the death Saif-Islam Gaddafi, son of former leader, Muammar Gaddadi.

The investigators held that efforts were on the way to identify the killers of the 55-year-old who died from wounds of gunfire, and hold them for prosecution.

The public prosecutors, on Wednesday, disclosed that there are efforts by forensic experts who have been deployed to conduct investigation over Saif-al-Islam who was long seen as the most influential and feared figure after the death of his father who ruled Libya from 1969 till he was ousted and killed in 2011.

A journalist, Abdulkader Assad, said that the deceased who was killed in a direct confrontation with four gunmen who broke into his apartment in Zintan, might have been targeted by locals who felt that political influence was being threatened by his popularity.

Assad added that it could also be a hit by foreign people who took him out due to his controversial past, one of which include playing a huge role in the country’s rapprochement with the West in the year 2000 until the collapse of Gaddafi’s regime.

The investigators stated that all necessary findings will be made to reach full completion of the probe.