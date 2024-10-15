Libya threatens legal action over Super Eagles withdrawal

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has threatened to take legal action against the Nigerian male national football team, Super Eagles, for boycotting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi.

LFF deplored Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, saying it has resulted in loss for him.

According to the football federation, the Nigerian Football Federation did not cooperate with us on the organization of the match.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles pulled out of the match, which was scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, citing safety concerns after being stranded at Al Abaq Airport for more than 13 hours due to an unexpected flight diversion on Sunday.

The statement read, “The Libyan Football Federation condemns the measures taken by the Nigerian Football Federation by refusing to play the Libya-Nigeria match in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, stressing that it will take all legal measures to preserve the interests of the Libyan national football team.”

“The Libyan Football Federation clarifies that its Nigerian counterpart did not cooperate with it in any way, whether regarding the first or second leg match, noting that the events beyond our control do not equal a small part of what the Libyan national team was exposed to in the first leg match,” it said.

The statement offered an apology to Libyan football fans for the confusion and delays in the match arrangement, attributing these issues to the Nigerian Football Federation’s actions.

“The Libyan Football Federation apologises to Libyan football fans everywhere and to the parties concerned with the match arrangements due to the state of confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation, which led to the match not being held on time,” the statement concluded.