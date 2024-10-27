Libya rejects CAF’s verdict on AFCON qualifiers against Super Eagles

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) has launched an appeal to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the punishment meted out to them and the national on the botched 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Super Eagles of Nigeria.

LFF considers as unfair CAF decision which it claimed has placed its national team at the bottom of Group D in the AFCON qualifiers.

The North African nation express their displeasure over the football body’s verdict and has prepared to seek redress before the court on the fines imposed on the Libyan team and association.

As gathered through the country’s official media outlets, the Libyan authorities have therefore engaged the services of a Tunisian lawyer, Ali Abbas, to defend their position.

The outcome of this appeal could have significant implications for the ongoing qualification process, particularly for Nigeria, who currently needs only one more point to secure their place in the competition in Morocco.

Earlier, the Super Eagles faced significant challenges, including a redirected flight, over 18 hours of delays, and logistical issue during a trip for return leg of the 1-0 match in favour of Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

As a result, CAF canceled the match, awarding three goals and three points to the Super Eagles while slamming a $50,000 fine on the Libyans.

A statement by CAF Disciplinary Board in its ruling on Saturday, signed by the chairman, Ousmane Kane, said the Disciplinary Board ruled met and decided as follows:

“The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

“The match No. 87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October in Benghazi) declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

“The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision. All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.”