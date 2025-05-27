Libyan police arrest five Nigerians for theft

No fewer than five Nigerians have been taken into custody by the Libyan Police for their alleged involvement in the theft of electrical equipment from a farm in the country.

The suspects were arrested in the Sabha area of Libya after being accused of stealing the equipment without the consent of the property owner, an act considered a criminal offence under Libyan law.

Their arrest was reportedly carried out by officers from the Al-Qahira Police Department, following an investigation launched by the law enforcement agency.

According to Migrant Rescue Watch, an organisation that monitors migrant activities, the five Nigerians were intercepted on May 25 after allegedly committing the offence.

The organisation added that all suspects have been referred to public prosecution for further legal action as authorities continue to investigate the case.

Its statement read, “#Libya 25.05.25 – Al-Qahira Police Dept. (Sabha) arrested 5 #migrants of Nigerian nationality for theft of electrical equipment from a farm. All referred to public prosecution for legal action. #migrantcrisis #DontTakeToTheSea #seenotrettung #Frontex”