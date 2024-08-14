Libya detains six Nigerian women, driver over illegal migration 

The Libyan police has arrested a driver and six Nigerians over their involvement in illegal migration into the country.

They were apprehended in the Bishr area of Libya while the driver was attempting to smuggle the six undocumented female migrants into the country.

The arrest was made yesterday during a routine police patrol, which intercepted the vehicle and detained the driver.

According to Migrant Rescue Watch, an organisation that monitors migrant activities, the driver claimed that the women were his family members to evade arrest.

However, authorities saw through the ruse and detained the driver as well as the women.

The individuals involved have been transferred to the Bishr Police Department, Libya for further legal action as authorities continue to investigate the case.

The statement said, “Libya 05.08.24 – Police patrols arrested in Bishr area a Libyan driver for attempting to smuggle 6 undocumented female #migrants of Nigerian nationality. The driver claimed that the female passengers were his family. All transferred to Bishr Police Dept. for legal action.”