Libya admits treating Super Eagles poorly

The Libyan football federation has apologized to the Nigerian counterpart and the team, Super Eagles, over alleged poor reception after arriving for the AFCON qualifier match in Benghazi.

Libya said that the challenges confronted by the team before and after arrival at the airport was not intentional, emphasizing that such incidents could occur due to routine air traffic control protocols as well as logistical challenges.

The Libyan Football Federation’s response came amidst allegations of sabotage and intentional diversion of the Super Eagles’ flight.

In the apology released on Monday, Libya drew parallels with their national team’s recent experience in Nigeria, stating that rather than make issues out of it, they accepted their fate and abide by their host terms and conditions.

“It is important to note that our national team faced major challenges upon arriving in Nigeria last week to play the third match in the AFCON qualifiers. Despite the difficulties we faced, we did not make public accusations or question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities. Football, at its core, is about uniting people” it added.

Debunking claims that the act was designed particularly to frustrate the Nigerian team, the Libyans stressed that their intentions had been to ensure visitors, irrespective of their status and nationality, receive the best reception on arrival in the country.

It said: “We express our deep concern over reports circulating regarding the diversion of the Nigerian national team flight ahead of the AFCON qualifier in Libya. While we regret any inconvenience caused, we wish to stress that such incidents can occur as a result of routine air traffic control protocols”

“Security procedures or logistical challenges that affect international air travel. These procedures are a normal part of operations at international airports, and delays or diversions are not uncommon”

“We reiterate our full respect to our Nigerian teammates and wish to reassure them that the diversion of their flight”

“It was not intentional. There are no grounds for accusations that the Libyan security forces or the Libyan Football Federation deliberately caused this incident. Such allegations are contrary to our values and principles, and we strongly reject any allegations that suggest bad faith or sabotage in this regard”

“We are committed to the spirit of justice and mutual respect, both on and off the field. In Libya, we pride ourselves on our long-standing tradition of welcome and hospitality”

“Our priority has always been to treat all visiting teams, including our brothers from Africa and all other international delegations, with respect and appreciation.

“Hosting such events is a great honor for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as our guests. This commitment to equality and hospitality is an essential part of our culture and tradition”

“We hope that this misunderstanding will be resolved in a spirit of understanding and goodwill. Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams and we will continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and friendship in the world of football,” it said.