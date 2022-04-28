Let’s pray for peace in Nigeria- Tinubu

Considering challenges bedeviling Nigeria, particularly as regards insecurity, the National Leader, of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has tasked Nigerians to pray for the complete restoration of peace and harmony across the country, stressing that these remain the background for underlining challenges affecting Nigeria.

Tinubu said that politicians, stakeholders, and fellow Nigerians should come together in different communities to pray and seek Almighty God’s intervention towards proffering solutions to end challenges the nation was currently struggling with.

The National leader commended Lagos State house of Assembly members led by its Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, for organizing a special prayer session in support of his presidential race, emphasizing that beyond his ambition, the country needed the spiritual intervention as an end to its challenges.

He added that the prayer session should also be tailored toward President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges.

According to him, it is only prayers that can touch the hearts of bandits and criminal elements in the country so they toe the path of peace rather than terrorism.

The APC leader, through a statement released by his media office, on Thursday, expressed his gratitude to the Lagos lawmakers for their decision to organise a special prayer session for him in Mecca and for seeking God’s blessings for his 2023 presidential aspirations.

He further enjoined stakeholders organising similar prayers either for themselves or for other reasons to also intercede in prayers for the country as Muslim faithful observe Ramadan.

According to the statement: “As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca.

“I’m most honoured by this gesture purposed to be in furtherance of similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for my aspiration to lead our country from 2023.

“However, while thanking Speaker Mudasiru Obasa and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for this important decision, I enjoin the Speaker and his colleagues to go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well.

“I urge them to intercede on behalf of the nation and beseech Almighty Allah for an end to the challenges besieging our country. I urge them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges.”

