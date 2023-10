Let’s forget politics, support Tinubu after S’Court verdict- Adebule

The Senator, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court, urging Nigerians especially the opposition to accept the legal outcome and support the administration towards fulfilling promises made to Nigerians.

Adebule stated that the seven-man panel verdict marked the end of the 2023 election and the beginning of implementing all programs and policies that could assist Nigerians in putting a stop to their worries across all sectors of the country.

The lawmaker, who also felicitated the First Lady of the Federation, Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Vice President Nana Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the victory, stated this on Thursday after the apex court ruling on the 2023 presidential election

The judgment, the former Lagos State Deputy Governor said, has shown that President Tinubu’s victory in the February presidential election was not a fluke.

“Going by what happened at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, we were not surprised at the outcome at the Supreme Court. There was no doubt that Mr President won the election, and he is eminently qualified to run for the Oval Office,” she said.

While describing the opposition parties’ actions as distractions, she urged the politicians to put the entire exercise behind them and support Tinubu’s administration policies and programmes.

Adebule, while urging Nigerians to support the administration of President Tinubu in moving the country forward, hailed the judiciary for upholding the tenet of democracy by delivering sound judgment in line with the constitution.

