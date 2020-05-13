Lesotho’s PM to resign over alleged ex-wife murder

By NewsDesk

The Lesotho’s Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to resign from his position following continuous allegations indicting him of involvement in the murder of Lipolelo, his late former wife.

He explain that the decision had become imperative to allow him properly face the charges and clear himself out the reoccurring allegations arising from the murder case.

Thabane said though he had concluded plans to resign, the viral reports alleging that he would hand over his resignation to the King Letsie III, on Wednesday (today) were false and misleading.

The Prime Minister, who spoke through his Spokesman, Thabo Thakalekoala, said his resignation was also part of his requirement to step down, a move which will pave way for the formation of a new government after things fell apart in his coalition on Monday.

Thakalekoala said the prime minister would leave office and vacate government house by May 22nd, but had no further information.

Thabane, had earlier gave formal notice of his resignation as prime minister amidst rumours of his involvement in the death of his late wife, Lepolelo, which made Lesotho Police to file charges against him at the court.

It would be recalled that Lipolelo and Thabane had been going through an acrimonious divorce when an unknown gunman killed her two years ago.

The 80-year-old’s announcement in February that he would resign at the end of July, further raised dust on the Police claim that he would be made to face charges over death of his wife, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom.

He said: “I have served my country diligently. Thabane said on state radio. I have worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today … at my age, I have lost most of my energy … I hereby retire as prime minister with effect from the end of July”.

Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, who accepted the Prime Minister’s marriage offer two months after Lipolelo’s killing, was detained n February and charged with ordering the murder but is currently out on bail.

“The prime minister is going to be charged with the murder. The police are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paseka Mokete, had then told newsmen

Police stated that Maesaiah, 42, hired eight assassins to kill the former first lady but that she was not present at the shooting.