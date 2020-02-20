Lesotho PM announces resignation after Police lay murder charges

By Temitope Akintoye,

Lesothos’s Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, has resigned from his position, stating old age and infirmity as reasons behind his decision to step down.

Thabane’s resignation came hours after his party, All Basotho Convention (ABC), demanded his resignation from office, and alleged murder charges that were expected to be served on him following death f his first wife, Lipolelo Thabane.

It would be recalled that Lipolelo and Thabane had been going through an acrimonious divorce when an unknown gunman killed her two years ago.

The 80-year-old’s announcement on Thursday that he would resign at the end of July, has further raised dust on the Police claim that he would be made to face charges over death of his wife, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom.

He said: “I have served my country diligently. Thabane said on state radio. I have worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today … at my age, I have lost most of my energy … I hereby retire as prime minister with effect from the end of July”.

Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, who accepted the Prime Minister’s marriage offer two months after Lipolelo’s killing, was detained this month and charged with ordering the murder but is currently out on bail.

“The prime minister is going to be charged with the murder. The police are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete told newsmen

Police stated that Maesaiah, 42, hired eight assassins to kill the former first lady but that she was not present at the shooting.

Lipolelo, then 58, and Thabane were going through an acrimonious divorce at the time. An unknown assailant shot her dead in her car.

The deputy commissioner hinted that Thabane will appear in court over murder charges on Friday, adding that the charge sheet had already been prepared but that Thabane’s lawyers had requested an extra day.

According to him, I think it’s high time he goes (from office) but I don’t know why it’s taking so long. He has to go for the sake of the nation.

Reacting to the allegations, the Prime minister’s spokesman, Relebohile Moyeye, said that he could not comment because he had not yet seen the police charges.