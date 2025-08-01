Leopard kills zoo worker in Israel

A zoo worker, Uriel Nuri, has been pronounced dead by medical practitioners after being attacked by a leopard that escaped from its enclosure at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel.

Nuri, who was head of the carnivores team, died from injuries sustained during a “behind-the-scenes tour” for visitors on the zoo premises.

As learnt, the zoo worker died in the trauma unit at Hadassah University Hospital–Ein Kerem, where he had been admitted for urgent treatment after sustaining extensive injuries to his upper body.

“After prolonged resuscitation efforts, the team was forced to declare him dead,” Hadassah Medical Center said.

“The hospital staff is accompanying his family at this difficult time and shares in their grief.”

Confirming his death, the zoo management disclosed that it is working with the Israeli police to investigate how the big cat escaped into the courtyard where the 36-year-old was working.

While expressing condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, the management noted that the site is currently closed to visitors.

According to the wildlife facility, “The tragic event occurred this morning, when during a routine activity to prepare the leopards for enrichment, which took place as part of a behind-the-scenes tour for visitors to the zoo, a leopard managed to escape from the leopard enclosure into the inner courtyard and attack one of the zoo employees who was preparing the activity.

“At no point was there any physical danger to the visitors, who stood protected behind a glass window.

“With the help of the Israel Police, we are now conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand how the leopard managed to escape into the courtyard.”

Located in south-west Jerusalem, the Biblical Zoo says on its website that it exhibits big cats including tigers, lions and cheetahs.

Last year, a crocodile was shot after it bit a worker, leaving her with serious wounds which required hospital treatment.

The 62-acre zoo is home to dozens of species of animals. As its name suggests, its particular focus is on animals which appear in the Bible, as well as endangered species from around the world.