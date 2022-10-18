Lekki tollgate shooting need to be re-investigate- Defense ex-spokesperson

Concerned by his involvement in the controversies that have continued to trail shootings of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate, a former spokesperson for Nigerian Defence, Maj-Gen. John Enenche (retd.), has disclosed that investigations on Lekki tollgate shooting were not completely exhausted by the panel set up by Lagos State Government.

Enenche, who was the immediate past spokesperson for the Nigerian Defense, disclosed that there were other aspects of the shootings that could still be investigated and clear air surrounding the shooting.

The former spokesperson, who stated that his former stance on the shooting was due to where he was at that time, hinted that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras mounted at the tollgate and others on buildings around the shooting area were not completely checked to know what really transpired at the Lekki tollgate.

Enenche stressed that should these devices be checked properly, more revelations would become public particularly as it concerns the casualties figure.

The retired military officer added that should it not be re-investigated, he would be placing it before the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare him the winner of 2023 election.

He made the recommendations on Tuesday during an interview on popular television while narrating his role after the attack occurred on October 20th in Lekki.

“There is a need to revisit Lekki tollgate shooting investigations. There are many issues that were yet unsolved including the need to review the CCTVs to get more details on the shooting”.

Enenche, meanwhile, cautioned anyone claiming that the Labour Party candidate emerged and became famous over his comment during the demonstration against Police brutality across the country.

“And do not forget that the EndSARS protest was a national issue and should not be personalized, particularly claiming that the Labour Party candidate was responsible for that.

“The demand of these protesters were genuine but it was hijacked by some people”, the Defense former spokesperson added.

Enenche’s call for re-investigations came barely three days after he explained that he declared pictures that were released after the shooting as photoshopped because of an oath of allegiance he swore on commission into the military service.

He said, “Dear countrymen and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of Labour Party, there were reactions on social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of #EndSARS incident at Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020. Everyone that commented in any way was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis.

“Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into the military service, which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through social media as it were. On that note, I want to assure all that more efforts will be put in so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria.”

