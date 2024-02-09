Residents of Lekki Estate in Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State have sought the intervention of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the alleged invasion of a parcel of land that belongs to Lekki Residents Association (LERA) inside Lekki Phase One axis of the state.

The parcel of land which is located along Admiralty Way, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lekki was said to have been allocated to the residents on September 7, 2006, by the Lagos State Government under the then administration of Bola Tinubu.

According to residents, after the allocation, they secured legal permits from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) on February 5, 2024, before beginning work on the land.

They argued that it was surprising on Friday when some men accompanied by law enforcement officers invaded the parcel of land meant for recreational activities within the estate.



Speaking to journalists, one of the hoodlums deployed to the estate, who was not authorized to speak, disclosed that the invasion was approved by one Hakeem Alobo.



The suspected land grabbers were seen moving trucks, sharp sand, granite, and planks to the site without the consent of the residents.



Meanwhile, the allocation letter made available to our correspondent by LERA stated clearly that the State Government does not allow permanent structures on the parcel of land.



As at the time of this report, some staffers at LERA Secretariat have been chased out by the hefty-looking men, who claimed that their presence poses a threat to their operation within the estate.



The Chairman, LERA, Yomi Idowu, who condemned the invasion in a chat with newsmen, said that efforts to chase the men away from the estate proved abortive.



Meanwhile, he urged Lagos State Government to checkmate land-grabbing activities across the state, to avoid a breakdown of law and order.



“The parcel of land was allocated to us by the Lagos State Government for a recreational center . I don’t know the involvement of land grabbers in this. Lagos State Government should checkmate land grabbing activities to allow peace in this estate, “ he said.



“This is the property of Lekki Residents Association. The present governor also gave us the go-ahead to develop it into a park, and LASBCA gave us approval to commence construction based on that.