Lekki residents backs Sanwo-Olu on Okada ban

Residents of Lekki phase one have thrown their weight behind the okada ban made by the state government to address the chaos and menace created by the operations of Okada in the state.

They urged the Lagos State Government not to wait until June 1 to enforce the ban on commercial motorcyclists, known as ‘Okada riders’ in parts of the state.

They were reacting to a recent incident that occurred in the Admiralty area of Lekki, where the death of a sound engineer, identified as David, on May 12, was linked to suspected motorcyclists.

The residents under the Lekki Phase One Residents Association (LERA), in a news conference held on Thursday in Lagos, expressed their grievances over the menace of Okada riders. The residents displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘Lekki Phase 1 Says no to Okada’; Let’s take back Lekki Phase 1′.

The chairman of the association, Yomi Idowu, who spoke on behalf of aggrieved residents said there was a need for immediate enforcement of the ban. He noted that residents, cannot risk their lives to okadas running free in their neighbourhood.

He berated the government for not enforcing previous bans which according to him led to further menace by motorcyclists in the state.

According to him, “We are, therefore, taking proactive measures and are calling for this ban to commence with immediate effect; we choose to live and say no to okadas on our roads and streets”

The chairman vehemently posited that the association would take every step to ensure that the government ban on okadas was fully respected and strictly adhered to by all residents.

Idowu who emphasized the security of residents noted the importance of street gates and appealed to the Ministry of Transportation to work with the association in other to sustain street gates in the neighbourhood and ensure residents’ safety.

