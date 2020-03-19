Lekki Muslims suspends Jummah prayers over coronavirus spread

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), Lagos, has suspended its Jummah service (Friday congregational prayers) indefinitely.

The move to suspend Jummah, according to LEMU, was in compliance with Lagos State Government ban on religious activities that required gathering of over 50 people.

In a statement made available to Theguild and signed by its publicity Secretary, AbdulFattah Olajide, urged residents to observe their Jummah in their homes.