Lekki, Fagba sex workers get quit notice to go off roads sides

Sex hawkers, artisans, petty traders and other illegal occupants along the Lekki Coastal Road and Marwa Gardens as well as Fagba Railway crossing in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state will have to start scouting for another location to do their trade after Lagos State Government through its Taskforce issued a five-day quit notices to these residents.

The current notice issued through the Taskforce was a follow up eviction operation after previous notices where the illegal occupants were exposed to the danger attached to their actions and the need to leave their locations for development of Lagos State.

As gathered, the government had been appealing to the affected occupants to vacate these locations willingly but the squatters were said to have remained defiant and allegedly kept returning after dust settles.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that the Lagos State Taskforce had visited the axis times without number but the squatters remained defiant and kept returning after the dust settles.

Jejeloye, who led a team to the communities in the early hours of yesterday, stated that their continued stay along the road was aiding crimes in the state.

The chairman appealed to owners of structures erected illegally along that axis to remove them before the 5 day grace given to them by the State Government expires.

“There are car repair outlets, brothels, viewing centres and kiosks, all erected illegally and haphazardly along the dedicated routes for the construction of the road and we have served them all the 5 day notice to vacate the area or risk having their property brought down by the bulldozer”

On Fagba, he noted that presence of the traders and others around the railway line poses dangers for passengers and to themselves.

The Chairman of the Taskforce who led the operation disclosed that the activities of the petty traders posed a huge safety and security risk around there and also was necessary to ease traffic caused by them.

“These structures erected here have no form of approval whatsoever from the State Government therefore its our reposibility to ensure that they are removed and Lagosians are allowed to move freely without any obstruction”

Jejeloye warned occupants in the area that strict enforcement exercise begins right after the 5 day eviction notice elapses. He appealed to anyone nursing the idea of selling wares by the rail track to shelve such ideas as the State Government is out to restore sanity around the rail track and its environs.

