Lekki businesses may adopt remote work amid independence bridge closure

Business institutions and organizations across the Victoria Island axis of Lagos State, may consider adopting flexible work arrangements, including remote work and hybrid models, to ease the traffic gridlock on the Independence Bridge, also known as the Bonny Camp flyover.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who suggested that employers should adopt this policy, noted that this innovative solution would contribute to a more efficient habitat, where people spend less time in traffic.

Commuters travelling along this axis went through all stages of grief yesterday, after experiencing over 12 hours of unprecedented traffic chaos on the bridge, following the closure by the Federal Ministry of Works due to the ongoing repairs.

In a video obtained by the Guild Press, thousands of motorists and passengers alike were seen stranded in the never-ending queues, turning the highway into a one-day marketplace as hawkers were running helter-skelter to satisfy the needs of starved and thirsty road users.



Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, who apologized to Lagosians for the inconvenience experienced along this axis, stated that the repair was carried out to avert future disaster.

“Let us embrace innovative solutions that support our economy and quality of life. Lagosians, I ask for your continued patience and cooperation. Your safety remains our priority, and we are committed to ensuring that our city remains not only a hub of progress but also a place where infrastructure serves the people effectively.”

“As someone who also moves through this city, I feel your pain, and we do not take your patience and resilience for granted. The decision to fix the Independence Bridge was not made overnight,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday during his visit to the bridge, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other government officials to assess the ongoing repair work being carried out by the ministry.

According to the governor, the structural integrity of the bridge, which has been under repair for over three years, had deteriorated, and delaying this intervention any further would jeopardize people’s lives.

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu assured residents that the government has deployed additional traffic monitoring officials and security personnel to ensure traffic flows freely.

“We are working closely with all relevant agencies to mitigate the impact, improve traffic management, and find immediate solutions to ease the congestion.”