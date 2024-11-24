Leicester sack manager over poor performance

The management of English Premier league club, Leicester City, has sack manager of its first male team, Steve Cooper, after just five months in charge.

The 44-year-old football tactician was relieved of his job barely 24 hours after losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea during the league game.

Leicester’s defeat left the club at two points above relegation zone; Foxes are on a five-game winless run in all competitions and sit 16th in Premier League

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss joined the Foxes on a three-year deal in June but has been dismissed after a five-game winless run in all competitions.

Leicester have just two wins from 12 league matches and have conceded 14 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

A Leicester statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”