Leicester forward, Lookman, tops 23-man Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ahead of the last round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, the Super Eagles of Nigeria technical director, Augustine Eguavoen, has invited Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis, Leicester city forward, Ademola Lookman, and 21 others for the tie.

Eguavoen, meanwhile, has placed 29-year old midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, on standby and other players including Slavia Praque forward, Peter Olayinka.

On the list released on Friday, Lookman is one of three uncapped players selected by Nigeria, along with Calvin Bassey of Scottish champions Rangers and FC Copenhagen youngster Akinkunmi Amoo.

This would be his first major competition after the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) cleared him to play for Nigeria after he represented England at various age-grade levels.

The enlarged squad also includes Manchester United former striker, Odion Ighalo, who was blocked by his former club from featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Also, the Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, who missed the competition due to COVID-19, was also invited as well as Taiwo Awoniyi.

The new inclusion in the provisional squad. Nigeria take on Ghana at the 20,000–capacity Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25, with the reverse leg set for Abuja four days later was Oghenekaro Etebo, who had been injured since last September and was yet to get better playing time at his club.

The training camp opens in Abuja on March 21 with a 24–man final list for the two play-off games to be released at a later date.

THE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia/CYP), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam/NED)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (West Brom/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/ESP), Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), William Ekong (Watford/ENG), Ola Aina (Torino/ITA), Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia/CYP), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto/POR)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG), Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford/ENG), Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen/DEN)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk/TUR), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Sadiq Umar (Almeria/ESP), Odion Ighalo (Al-Hilal/KSA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford/ENG), Ademola Lookman (Leicester City/ENG)

Standby: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor/TUR), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn/GER), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow/RUS), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin/GER), Paul Onuachu (Genk/BEL), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague/CZE), Ogenyi Onazi (Al-Adalah/KSA)

