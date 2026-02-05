Leicester City loses six points for breaking league rules

Leicester City have been handed a six-point deduction over irregularities in English Football League, EFL, Profit and Sustainability, P&S, rules.

The EFL declared that Leicester breached the relevant P&S threshold by £20.8 million over a three-year assessment period and also found culpable of breaching the Premier League rules in failing to provide their annual accounts to the league body when requested to do so.

The decision, recommended by the a newly formed Commission under the league body, is based on a three-year period ending with the 2023/24 season, also informing that the management of the Foxes have not been co-operating throughout the proceedings.

The imposition now moves the managerless Midland club, who were on 17th to 20th. The club, following the FA’s announcement on Thursday, issued a statement which reads, ”It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the independent commission’s decision and the club will use the time available to consider its next steps.

”We are now reviewing the decision in full and considering the options available to us. We remain committed to engaging constructively and ensuring that any action is fair, proportionate and determined through the appropriate processes.”

The club are on a four-game winless run in the Championship and will be looking to act on getting the needed points on Saturday when they face play-off chasing Birmingham.