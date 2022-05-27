Legal practitioners advocates against child labour, abuse in Nigeria

As children across the country celebrate the 2022 children’s day, legal practitioners have called on parents and members of the society to preserve the rights of children and refrain from promoting child labour and another form of abuse.

The Nigerian Bar Association comprising 120,000 lawyers said provisions of the Child Rights Act serve as a pointer to the inalienable rights of children, irrespective of their age, which must be respected by even parents.

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association National Executive Committee (NBA-NEC), Promise Ademi-Akpeto, who condemned the acts of child labour on Friday, said that the Children’s Day celebration presents a good opportunity to draw the public consciousness to the dangers of child abuse.

He noted that a good number of parents in the society were responsible for promoting child labour with a resultant effect of child abuse. Also stresses that celebrations such as Children’s Day should reawaken public consciousness of the rights of a child.

According to him, every child is entitled to a quality life and education, and so, no child should be pushed into street hawking while others are in the classrooms.

“Beyond this celebration, it behooves us all as child stakeholders, to condemn in strong terms, acts that are capable of endangering the lives of children. Every child is entitled to quality life and education, and so, no child should be “pushed” to street hawking while others are in the classrooms.” he said

He posited that no child should be subjected to servitude, slavery, defilement, and indecent assault of any sort, while also stressing that the welfare of every child should be of paramount concern to all individuals.

Ademi-Akpeto, therefore, urged all law enforcement agencies to join hands in ensuring the sustenance of child rights and liberties.

