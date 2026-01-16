Calvert-Lewin, Emery win EPL December awards

Leeds United striker, Dominic Calwin-Lewin, has won the award for the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

Calwin-Lewin clinched the award having amassed more votes pulled by fans for the month award, skipping past seven other nominees: Manchester City’s Erling Halaand, Ryan Cherki and Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rodgers of Aston Villa, alongside Hugo Etikite of Liverpool and Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

The Three Lions striker scored six times in five league appearances in the duration, helping him to get the accolade for the first time since 2020, also becoming the first Leeds player to win the award after Rio Ferdinand in October 2001.

The 28-year-old’s performances helped the side muster an unbeaten spree in the month, scoring in the win over Chelsea, as well as a brace against Crystal Palace alongside crucial equalizers against Brentford and Sunderland.

His exploits also include scoring from 12 yards in the pulsating 3-3 draw against Liverppol at Elland Road.

Calvert-Lewis’ flurry of goals have taken him to fourth position in the Coca-Cola Golden Boot rankings on nine behind Haaland who is on 20, Igor Thiago, 16, and Antoine Semenyo on 10.

The Englishman could still add to his award in the month as his goal against Sunderland is nominated for the Goal Of the Month award.