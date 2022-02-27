Leeds Utd sacks Argentine manager, Bielsa, over poor performance

The management of English football club, Leeds United, has terminated the contract of its Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, after a run of poor form that led the team to suffer several heavy defeats.

Leeds said that the decision to relieve the 66-year-old Argentine of his duties was taken to protect the interest of the club and prevent possible relegation from the Premier League.

It noted that the team’s current position on the English League table required that another manager takes over and secures the fortunes of Leeds as well as possibly ensures another top-flight football campaign next season.

The manager was sacked hours after leading the team to a 4-0 defeat against Tottenham, increasing the number of games played without securing points to four.

Bielsa, who was appointed in June 2018, leaves with the club two points above the relegation zone, after losing their past four games by an aggregate score of 17-2.

On why he was sacked, the owner of Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani added: “I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club,” said Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all”, he added.

Leeds had finished mid-table in the Championship in six of the previous seven seasons embarked upon before Bielsa’s arrival.

After they lost in the play-offs to Derby in the 2018-19 season, Bielsa’s team was promoted as champions in July 2020 when the following season restarted after the coronavirus pandemic.

Leeds midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, who became an England international under Bielsa’s guidance, thanked former Argentina, Chile, and Athletic Bilbao coach for transforming his career, saying you saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself.

Many other Leeds players expressed their gratitude to Bielsa on social media, with striker Patrick Bamford – who also made his England debut last season – saying Bielsa “changed everything for everyone”.

